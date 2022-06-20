Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,116,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,291 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.50% of Chubb worth $461,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $189.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,045. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

