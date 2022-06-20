Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,339,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48,428 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $435,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,316,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.20. 240,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,251,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.63 and a 200 day moving average of $176.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.10 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

