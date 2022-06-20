Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,075,253 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075,253 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 2.90% of WestRock worth $362,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in WestRock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in WestRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.10. 79,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,442. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

