Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,990 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises approximately 1.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.78% of Anthem worth $982,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 26.4% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 25,832.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at $321,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.41.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $10.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $444.32. The stock had a trading volume of 74,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,411. The business’s fifty day moving average is $497.82 and its 200-day moving average is $471.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

