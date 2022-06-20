Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,758,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,051 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $238,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,344,000 after buying an additional 418,123 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,853,701. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

