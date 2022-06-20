Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,977 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.70% of Ecolab worth $355,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $2.54 on Monday, hitting $148.17. 85,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

