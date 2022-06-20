Nordea Investment Management AB Has $716.54 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,983,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,844,748 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $716,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.66. 458,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,393. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

