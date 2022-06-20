Nordea Investment Management AB Has $318.53 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,733 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 2.16% of Packaging Co. of America worth $318,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,166. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.37. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.