Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.57% of Hershey worth $253,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,143.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,503 shares of company stock worth $3,602,455 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.03. The company had a trading volume of 62,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,780. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $313.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

