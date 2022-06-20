NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 2.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,841,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.33. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

