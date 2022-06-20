NFTb 1-Day Volume Tops $167,393.00 (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $167,393.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFTb has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00110452 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00736594 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00083326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00504446 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

