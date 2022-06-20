NFT Alley (ALLEY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65.00

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $8,414.93 and $65.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

