Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 6,125 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 2.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after buying an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $88.22. The stock had a trading volume of 274,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

