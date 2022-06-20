Nexus Investment Management ULC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,379,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $12,211,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 38,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,696. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

