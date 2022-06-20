Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $40.01 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,272 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 4.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $40,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.66. 458,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average is $101.58. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

