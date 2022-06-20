Nexus Investment Management ULC Decreases Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of BCE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of BCE by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.57. 191,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,056. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 111.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Argus boosted their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

