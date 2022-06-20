Newton Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,697.00 (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. Newton has a total market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $15,697.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newton has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004884 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00109884 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.93 or 0.00977389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00085225 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013433 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.