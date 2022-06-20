Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Newmont by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 578,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $344,639.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

