Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits Market Cap of $786.84 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $786.84 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.27 or 0.01097303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00111181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00088996 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012975 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 797,577,902 coins and its circulating supply is 797,577,298 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

