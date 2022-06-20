Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Raised by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.51. The stock had a trading volume of 396,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,072,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

