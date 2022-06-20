Needham & Company LLC Cuts Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Price Target to C$14.00

Absolute Software (TSE:ABST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of ABST stock opened at C$10.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.83. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of C$8.81 and a 52 week high of C$18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$525.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,454.26.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.