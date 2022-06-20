National Bank Financial Boosts NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$19.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NUVSF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.55.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NUVSF stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.