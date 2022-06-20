Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 374.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $26,137.88 and approximately $1,797.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

MYCE (MYCE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 28,328,697 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.