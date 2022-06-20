musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LON:MMAG opened at GBX 50 ($0.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £53.89 million and a PE ratio of -3.94. musicMagpie has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 194 ($2.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.52.

In related news, insider Ian Storey bought 95,238 shares of musicMagpie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £49,523.76 ($60,108.95).

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

