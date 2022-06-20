Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Holdings Decreased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOP traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $37.72. 41,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,426. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COOP. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

