MovieBloc Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $40.88 million and $28.36 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,653.40 or 1.00078199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00125734 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars.

