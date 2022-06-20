Morgan Stanley Trims Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Target Price to GBX 164

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 193 ($2.34) to GBX 164 ($1.99) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 170 ($2.06) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup raised Deliveroo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.