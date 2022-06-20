Morgan Stanley Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $41.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kroger has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,486. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.