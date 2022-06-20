Moody’s (MCO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Moody’s (NYSE: MCO):

6/8/2022 – Moody’s was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $298.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $370.00.

6/7/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $344.00 to $329.00.

6/6/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $308.00 to $288.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Moody’s was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $350.00.

6/2/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $318.00 to $305.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $372.00 to $324.00.

6/2/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $331.00 to $309.00.

5/3/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $331.00.

5/3/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $408.00 to $372.00.

5/3/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $350.00.

5/3/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $363.00 to $342.00.

5/3/2022 – Moody’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $395.00 to $350.00.

NYSE MCO traded up $2.23 on Monday, reaching $255.87. 31,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,691. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Get Moody's Co alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.