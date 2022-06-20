Mizuho Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $480.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $530.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.
ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $498.12.
Shares of ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $407.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.93. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.