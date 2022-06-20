Mizuho Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $480.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $530.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $498.12.

Shares of ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $407.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.93. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

