Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and $23.03 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004858 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00110415 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.55 or 0.00970451 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00084963 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013361 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

