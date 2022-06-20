MILC Platform Reaches 1-Day Volume of $117,127.00 (MLT)

MILC Platform (MLT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One MILC Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MILC Platform has a market cap of $3.48 million and $117,127.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded up 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.54 or 0.01127335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004885 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00107506 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00084026 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00499522 BTC.

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

