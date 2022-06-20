Metropolis Capital Ltd Sells 53,100 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Metropolis Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the period. State Street comprises 10.0% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.51% of State Street worth $163,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in State Street by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in State Street by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $61.75 on Monday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

