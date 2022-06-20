Metropolis Capital Ltd Acquires 201,871 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,871 shares during the period. News comprises 5.9% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.74% of News worth $96,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $15.50 on Monday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

