Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $310.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on META. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, downgraded Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of META stock opened at $163.74 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $159.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.11.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,466 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,413. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.