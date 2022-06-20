Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8,331.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 219,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 217,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $84.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

