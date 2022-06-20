McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.20. The stock had a trading volume of 166,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,310. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.53.

