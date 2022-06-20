McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $234.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

