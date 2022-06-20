McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Atwater Malick LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 4.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

Shares of MCD opened at $234.38 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

