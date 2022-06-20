Maxim Group Reiterates “$4.00” Price Target for Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) has been given a $4.00 price objective by Maxim Group in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biocept in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BIOC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. 9,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,860. The company has a market cap of $17.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.66. Biocept has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Biocept had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biocept will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Biocept by 177,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 177,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

