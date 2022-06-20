Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 3,838 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 92.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,862,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,029,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $96,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $220.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.12. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

