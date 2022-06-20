Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.42.

ROP opened at $374.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.66 and a 200 day moving average of $450.68. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

