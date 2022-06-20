Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $84.68 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $84,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $221.16 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.