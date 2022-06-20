Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $13.92 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,527 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

