Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $12.41 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $88.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.58. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

