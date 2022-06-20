Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $404.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.97.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

