Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 6,736 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

SWK stock opened at $103.25 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $210.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

