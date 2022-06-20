Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 24,212 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,212 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.87% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $314,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 116,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 54,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter.

PSK stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $44.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

