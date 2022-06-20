Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 13,589 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $37,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $174,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $87.70 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

