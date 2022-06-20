Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Masco by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Masco by 774.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.62. 256,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,320. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

